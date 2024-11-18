Mallika Srinivasan's Historic Tenure Extension at PESB

Left Menu

The government's recent move to extend Mallika Srinivasan's tenure as Chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board marks a deviation from the norm, allowing her to continue beyond the age of retirement. Holding the position since April 2021, Srinivasan became the first private sector professional to lead PESB.

In a significant move, the government has extended Mallika Srinivasan's tenure as the head of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) by another year. This decision, an unusual exemption to existing regulations, allows the private sector expert to remain in her role beyond the typical retirement age of 65.

Srinivasan, who holds the position of Chairman and Managing Director at Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Limited, was first appointed as chairperson of PESB in April 2021. Her original term was set to end in April 2024, but with this extension, she will continue to lead until November 18, 2025.

PESB, a key advisory body for government appointments in Central Public Sector Enterprises, made an exception for Srinivasan. Having first filled the role following an extended vacancy period, she now boasts the longest tenure since former steel secretary Atul Chaturvedi's service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

