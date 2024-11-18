Left Menu

Three Arrested in Dramatic Police Encounters

Three individuals, including two notorious criminals, have been arrested after separate police encounters in Noida. Neeraj Mal Sheikh and Rajkumar Vishwas, whose capture carried a Rs 25,000 reward each, were found with pistols and valuables. Another suspect, Mayank, was caught in a related robbery case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:52 IST
Three Arrested in Dramatic Police Encounters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold crackdown, police apprehended three individuals, including two wanted criminals, after separate encounters, officials confirmed on Monday.

Authorities spotted Neeraj Mal Sheikh and Rajkumar Vishwas near a forest area on a motorcycle. When signaled to halt, they fired at police before fleeing. In response, officers shot back and injured the duo. Investigations revealed each had eight cases filed against them across Noida and NCR, while carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 for their arrest. Recovered items included two country-made pistols, jewelry valued at Rs 80 lakh, and Rs 1,35,000.

In another incident, police arrested Mayank, wanted in a robbery case. Found riding a motorcycle without plates and attempting to flee after firing at police, Mayank was also injured in the encounter. Police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, a stolen mobile, and a motorcycle from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024