Three Arrested in Dramatic Police Encounters

In a bold crackdown, police apprehended three individuals, including two wanted criminals, after separate encounters, officials confirmed on Monday.

Authorities spotted Neeraj Mal Sheikh and Rajkumar Vishwas near a forest area on a motorcycle. When signaled to halt, they fired at police before fleeing. In response, officers shot back and injured the duo. Investigations revealed each had eight cases filed against them across Noida and NCR, while carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 for their arrest. Recovered items included two country-made pistols, jewelry valued at Rs 80 lakh, and Rs 1,35,000.

In another incident, police arrested Mayank, wanted in a robbery case. Found riding a motorcycle without plates and attempting to flee after firing at police, Mayank was also injured in the encounter. Police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, a stolen mobile, and a motorcycle from him.

