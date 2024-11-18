Tensions Mount in South Africa's Illegal Mining Crisis
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged peaceful resolution as police confront illegal miners trapped underground. Authorities have cut off food and water supplies to force miners out, leading to criticism from human rights groups. The scenario remains tense as the government vows to address illegal mining issues.
Tensions are escalating between South African authorities and illegal miners trapped in a defunct mine, as police continue to blockade supplies of food and water to force miners to the surface. President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution, stressing that miners' lives should not be jeopardized in the process.
Although more than 1,000 miners have resurfaced recently, police estimates indicate several hundred are still underground. Local communities and human rights organizations have criticized the authorities' methods, warning that the situation in North West province's Stilfontein mine remains volatile.
Ramaphosa, in his weekly address, described the mine as a crime scene, urging law enforcement to honor the rights of those underground. He affirmed his administration's commitment to working with the mining sector to tackle the longstanding issue of illegal mining, which has significantly financially impacted the nation.
