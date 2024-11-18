Left Menu

Tensions Mount in South Africa's Illegal Mining Crisis

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged peaceful resolution as police confront illegal miners trapped underground. Authorities have cut off food and water supplies to force miners out, leading to criticism from human rights groups. The scenario remains tense as the government vows to address illegal mining issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:53 IST
Tensions Mount in South Africa's Illegal Mining Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Tensions are escalating between South African authorities and illegal miners trapped in a defunct mine, as police continue to blockade supplies of food and water to force miners to the surface. President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution, stressing that miners' lives should not be jeopardized in the process.

Although more than 1,000 miners have resurfaced recently, police estimates indicate several hundred are still underground. Local communities and human rights organizations have criticized the authorities' methods, warning that the situation in North West province's Stilfontein mine remains volatile.

Ramaphosa, in his weekly address, described the mine as a crime scene, urging law enforcement to honor the rights of those underground. He affirmed his administration's commitment to working with the mining sector to tackle the longstanding issue of illegal mining, which has significantly financially impacted the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024