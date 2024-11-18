Left Menu

Turkey Rejects Relocation Reports of Hamas Political Office

A Turkish diplomatic source has dismissed claims that Hamas has moved its political office from Qatar to Turkey. The source confirmed that although Hamas officials visit Turkey, there is no permanent relocation. Qatar also clarified that reports of instructing Hamas to leave were incorrect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:01 IST
Turkey Rejects Relocation Reports of Hamas Political Office
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

ANKARA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - In response to circulating reports, a Turkish diplomatic source has refuted claims that Hamas has transferred its political office from Qatar to Turkey.

It was emphasized that while members of the Palestinian group do visit Turkey periodically, there is no permanent presence established in the nation. This clarification comes as Doha affirmed last week that it has not expelled Hamas, contrary to some media assertions. Qatar also communicated to Hamas and Israel that it will delay mediation for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release until genuine commitment is shown by both parties.

As a NATO member, Turkey has been critical of Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon and does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Reports only reflect that some Hamas political figures visit Turkey occasionally, but there's no truth in claims of a full relocation, added the diplomatic source.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024