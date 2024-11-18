Turkey Rejects Relocation Reports of Hamas Political Office
A Turkish diplomatic source has dismissed claims that Hamas has moved its political office from Qatar to Turkey. The source confirmed that although Hamas officials visit Turkey, there is no permanent relocation. Qatar also clarified that reports of instructing Hamas to leave were incorrect.
ANKARA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - In response to circulating reports, a Turkish diplomatic source has refuted claims that Hamas has transferred its political office from Qatar to Turkey.
It was emphasized that while members of the Palestinian group do visit Turkey periodically, there is no permanent presence established in the nation. This clarification comes as Doha affirmed last week that it has not expelled Hamas, contrary to some media assertions. Qatar also communicated to Hamas and Israel that it will delay mediation for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release until genuine commitment is shown by both parties.
As a NATO member, Turkey has been critical of Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon and does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Reports only reflect that some Hamas political figures visit Turkey occasionally, but there's no truth in claims of a full relocation, added the diplomatic source.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Hamas
- political office
- Qatar
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- relocation
- diplomatic source
- NATO
ALSO READ
WHO Condemns Gaza Health Centre Attack Amid Vaccination Efforts
Khamenei Warns U.S. and Israel of 'Crushing Response'
Iran Detains Journalist Amid Rising Tensions with US and Israel
Rising Tensions: The Detention of Journalist Reza Valizadeh Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Drone Allegedly Strikes Gaza Clinic Amid Polio Vaccination Drive