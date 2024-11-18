Turkey Rejects Relocation Reports of Hamas Political Office

ANKARA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - In response to circulating reports, a Turkish diplomatic source has refuted claims that Hamas has transferred its political office from Qatar to Turkey.

It was emphasized that while members of the Palestinian group do visit Turkey periodically, there is no permanent presence established in the nation. This clarification comes as Doha affirmed last week that it has not expelled Hamas, contrary to some media assertions. Qatar also communicated to Hamas and Israel that it will delay mediation for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release until genuine commitment is shown by both parties.

As a NATO member, Turkey has been critical of Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon and does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Reports only reflect that some Hamas political figures visit Turkey occasionally, but there's no truth in claims of a full relocation, added the diplomatic source.

