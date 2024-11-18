Left Menu

U.S. Involvement Allegedly Escalating Ukraine Conflict as Tensions Rise

The Kremlin has accused the U.S. of direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict if long-range missiles are supplied to Kyiv, escalating tensions with Russia. The situation could lead to a confrontation involving NATO, as suggested in reports by the New York Times and Reuters.

Updated: 18-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:18 IST
U.S. Involvement Allegedly Escalating Ukraine Conflict as Tensions Rise
The Kremlin has issued a stern warning to the United States regarding the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, stating it would be seen as direct U.S. involvement in the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that no official confirmation had been made, yet the reports signal a significant escalation if true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Western support in the form of missile infrastructure would imply NATO's direct involvement. This, he said, adds new tensions to the conflict in Ukraine. Reports by the New York Times and Reuters indicated that the Biden administration had taken steps towards this decision, as informed by anonymous sources.

The situation has prompted criticism from Russian officials, with some viewing the U.S. actions as dangerously provocative. Amid these developments, concern is rising about potential global repercussions, with speculation about increased risks of conflict involving NATO and Russia.

