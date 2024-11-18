Minor Explosion Causes Alarm Near Temple in Mailardevpally

A man incurred injuries after a minor explosion occurred near a temple in the Mailardevpally area, officials reported Monday.

The injured individual, who assists with rituals at the temple, was cleaning roadside garbage when the explosion happened. He was promptly transported to a hospital, where his condition is deemed stable, a senior police officer stated.

Authorities, arriving swiftly at the site with a bomb disposal squad, have gathered samples for laboratory analysis. An investigation is in progress to ascertain the explosion's cause, according to police.

