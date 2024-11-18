Left Menu

Minor Explosion Causes Alarm Near Temple in Mailardevpally

A minor explosion near a temple in Mailardevpally led to injuries for a man who was cleaning garbage on Monday. Police sent the injured man to a hospital, confirmed he's stable, and launched an investigation with a bomb squad on site. No major harm reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:32 IST
A man incurred injuries after a minor explosion occurred near a temple in the Mailardevpally area, officials reported Monday.

The injured individual, who assists with rituals at the temple, was cleaning roadside garbage when the explosion happened. He was promptly transported to a hospital, where his condition is deemed stable, a senior police officer stated.

Authorities, arriving swiftly at the site with a bomb disposal squad, have gathered samples for laboratory analysis. An investigation is in progress to ascertain the explosion's cause, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

