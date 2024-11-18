Left Menu

Home Ministry Ramps Up Security in Manipur

The Home Ministry is deploying extra paramilitary forces to Manipur to aid the state government in managing a currently volatile situation. This move aims to enhance stability and security amidst rising tensions, according to inside sources familiar with the developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:55 IST
Home Ministry Ramps Up Security in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Home Ministry has announced the deployment of additional paramilitary troops to Manipur in response to escalating instability in the region. This strategic move is intended to bolster the local government's capacity to control a tense situation, say sources close to the matter.

According to key insiders, the central government has considered the current circumstances 'volatile' and is acting expediently to mitigate potential unrest. This deployment comes amid heightened security concerns and a call for reinforced measures to ensure public safety.

Escalating tensions in Manipur have necessitated increased federal intervention, with officials emphasizing the importance of a swift response. The additional forces are expected to support local law enforcement in stabilizing the situation and restoring normalcy as swiftly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024