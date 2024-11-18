The Home Ministry has announced the deployment of additional paramilitary troops to Manipur in response to escalating instability in the region. This strategic move is intended to bolster the local government's capacity to control a tense situation, say sources close to the matter.

According to key insiders, the central government has considered the current circumstances 'volatile' and is acting expediently to mitigate potential unrest. This deployment comes amid heightened security concerns and a call for reinforced measures to ensure public safety.

Escalating tensions in Manipur have necessitated increased federal intervention, with officials emphasizing the importance of a swift response. The additional forces are expected to support local law enforcement in stabilizing the situation and restoring normalcy as swiftly as possible.

