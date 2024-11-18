VPNs Under Fire: Un-Islamic or Essential Tool?

The controversy around VPNs in Pakistan took a new turn as Allama Raghib Naeemi, head of the Council of Islamic Ideology, faced criticism for his comments labeling VPN usage as un-Islamic if linked to actions harmful to national security, blasphemy, or character assassination. His initial decree sparked a debate among religious and digital media circles.

In a conversation with Geo News, Naeemi nuanced his stance, stating that VPN usage isn't inherently un-Islamic. If used for positive or educational purposes, it remains acceptable. Naeemi equated the situation to the use of loudspeakers, where intent defines acceptability, referencing the Punjab Sound Systems Act 2015.

The discussion arises amidst reports of VPNs being used to access banned sites and concerns from the Interior Ministry about their role in facilitating illegal activities. With VPN use on the rise in Pakistan for various purposes, the debate continues on how to regulate this technology effectively while considering both ethical and security dimensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)