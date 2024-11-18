Innovative Policing Solutions Unveiled at 50th All India Police Science Conference
The 50th All India Police Science Conference in Gandhinagar will feature discussions on themes such as AI in criminal justice, community policing, and blockchain technology in policing. Experts, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will delve into challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and brainstorm solutions.
The 50th All India Police Science Conference, a prominent event in Gandhinagar, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on innovative themes ranging from community policing to the integration of AI in the criminal justice system.
This event, hosted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development and Rashtriya Raksha University, gathers experts to address challenges faced by law enforcement agencies. The conference will cover topics like blockchain technology in policing, radicalisation in prisons, and policing smart cities.
A police-tech expo, in parallel with the conference, will exhibit cutting-edge equipment developed by private sector companies, highlighting the role of technology in tackling modern law enforcement challenges.
