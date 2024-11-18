Left Menu

Innovative Policing Solutions Unveiled at 50th All India Police Science Conference

The 50th All India Police Science Conference in Gandhinagar will feature discussions on themes such as AI in criminal justice, community policing, and blockchain technology in policing. Experts, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will delve into challenges faced by law enforcement agencies and brainstorm solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:08 IST
Innovative Policing Solutions Unveiled at 50th All India Police Science Conference
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

The 50th All India Police Science Conference, a prominent event in Gandhinagar, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on innovative themes ranging from community policing to the integration of AI in the criminal justice system.

This event, hosted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development and Rashtriya Raksha University, gathers experts to address challenges faced by law enforcement agencies. The conference will cover topics like blockchain technology in policing, radicalisation in prisons, and policing smart cities.

A police-tech expo, in parallel with the conference, will exhibit cutting-edge equipment developed by private sector companies, highlighting the role of technology in tackling modern law enforcement challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024