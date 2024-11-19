Landmark Sentencing in Hong Kong: Pro-Democracy Activists Face Harsh Penalties

Hong Kong's High Court delivered significant prison sentences to 45 pro-democracy activists on Tuesday, sparking further criticism of the national security law that has deeply impacted the city’s political landscape.

Benny Tai, a central figure among the activists, was sentenced to a decade in prison, marking the harshest penalty yet under the law enacted by Beijing in 2020. Western nations decry the trial as politically motivated, advocating for the release of those involved, noting their peaceful participation in legal political activities.

Authorities, however, maintain the necessity of the law to restore order amidst protests. This trial, closely watched by both international observers and local supporters, underlined tensions between Hong Kong's legal system and global democratic values.

