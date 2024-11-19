Left Menu

Landmark Sentencing in Hong Kong: Pro-Democracy Activists Face Harsh Penalties

The Hong Kong High Court has sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to prison, with penalties up to ten years, under the national security law. The trial, criticized as politically motivated by Western governments, drew international attention. Some activists were found guilty after a prolonged trial, while others pleaded guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:18 IST
Hong Kong's High Court delivered significant prison sentences to 45 pro-democracy activists on Tuesday, sparking further criticism of the national security law that has deeply impacted the city’s political landscape.

Benny Tai, a central figure among the activists, was sentenced to a decade in prison, marking the harshest penalty yet under the law enacted by Beijing in 2020. Western nations decry the trial as politically motivated, advocating for the release of those involved, noting their peaceful participation in legal political activities.

Authorities, however, maintain the necessity of the law to restore order amidst protests. This trial, closely watched by both international observers and local supporters, underlined tensions between Hong Kong's legal system and global democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

