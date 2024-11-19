Left Menu

U.S. and Philippines Strengthen Defense Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirms the enduring alliance with the Philippines despite administrative changes and emphasizes defense commitments under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. Both nations express concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea, highlighting regional tension and the potential for conflict escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:42 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin underscored the resilience of the U.S.-Philippines alliance on Tuesday, assuring it would persist beyond shifts in both countries' administrations. During a visit to the Western Command of the Philippine military on Palawan island, Austin reiterated U.S. support for the Southeast Asian ally.

Austin, alongside Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, addressed recent activities in the South China Sea, expressing mutual concern about China's assertive stance. The Pentagon chief reaffirmed the U.S.'s defense obligations to the Philippines as outlined in the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which includes scenarios involving armed conflict in the contentious waters.

He condemned China's aggressive tactics aimed at enforcing its broad territorial claims in the South China Sea, impacting over $3 trillion in maritime trade annually. The region's geopolitical tension is further exacerbated by frequent maritime disputes between the Philippines and China over areas within Manila's exclusive economic zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

