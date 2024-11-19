In a decisive statement, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized that democracy must not be wielded as an excuse to evade legal accountability. This comment came after Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to imprisonment terms reaching up to a decade.

During a regular news conference in Beijing, Lin Jian articulated the central government's unwavering support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's commitment to safeguarding national security.

The sentencing underscores a broader resolve within China's leadership to maintain Hong Kong's stability while reaffirming its authority in legal and governmental matters.

