Devastating Drone Strikes: Russia Targets Sumy

A deadly drone attack by Russia on Ukraine's Sumy region has resulted in seven casualties, including a child. The strike further emphasizes Russia's continued military aggression as Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reaffirms the threat posed by President Putin's intentions. Local rescue teams continue to deal with the aftermath.

Updated: 19-11-2024 13:11 IST
A recent Russian drone attack in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy has claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a child, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The fatal strike hit a residential building in the town of Hlukhiv, which borders Russia.

Zelenskiy emphasized that each such attack reveals Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire to prolong the conflict, underlining a lack of interest in peace negotiations. The overnight attack left 12 more people wounded, including two children, as reported by Sumy's military administration via the Telegram app.

A video released by Zelenskiy depicted emergency crews working through the rubble as rescue efforts persisted into the following day. The military administration indicated that Russian forces employed two drones in the assault. Ukraine's air force intercepted 51 drones but lost track of 30 others, while the region has been subject to relentless assaults affecting both civilian and critical infrastructure.

