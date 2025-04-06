In a significant development over the weekend, Russia announced the capture of Basivka, located in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region. The Russian offensive appears to intensify efforts to secure a buffer zone along the border, exacerbating tensions in the already volatile area.

The move comes over two years into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Kyiv having launched previous counteractions in Russia's Kursk region last year. Despite these efforts, Russian forces have regained control over much of the contested areas in recent months. Ukrainian officials, however, refuted Russia's claim over Basivka, asserting that Ukrainian forces remain operative in the region.

According to broader territorial assessments, Russia currently controls a substantial portion of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. The pro-Ukrainian DeepState platform tracks these territorial shifts, underscoring the fluctuating landscape of control amid ongoing conflict.

