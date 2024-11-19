Left Menu

Ukraine's Missile Ambition: The ATACMS Decision

Amid rising tensions, Ukraine is now authorized by the U.S. to use ATACMS missiles in Russia, a notable policy reversal. Russia monitors these developments closely as Ukraine potentially targets deep into Russian regions, reflecting a significant shift in the Ukraine-Russia conflict dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The already tense relations between Ukraine and Russia took a new turn as Ukraine gained authorization to deploy U.S.-made ATACMS missiles against Russian targets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russian forces were vigilantly observing these developments.

This decision marks a pivotal change in the stance of President Joe Biden's administration, which had previously held a cautious position regarding long-range weapon support for Ukraine. Two U.S. officials and another informed source confirmed this policy reversal over the weekend.

The strategic implications of this move include potential Ukrainian strikes deeper into Russian territories, such as the Kursk region, signaling a fresh chapter in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

