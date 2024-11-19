Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Under POCSO Act

In a landmark judgment, a POCSO court has delivered a strong message against child sexual offenses by sentencing a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on the accused for his heinous crime against a minor girl.

The case first came to light on September 30, 2021, when the father of the seven-year-old victim lodged a complaint with Motipur police. The girl's father reported that on September 28, 2021, the accused, Islam, entered their home when his daughter was alone and raped her.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla stated the incident caused severe trauma to the young girl, who bravely screamed, prompting the accused to flee. Subsequently, the accused threatened the family to prevent them from reporting the crime. Despite this, the police charged Islam under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The court has ensured justice by directing that the imposed fine will be awarded to the victim.

