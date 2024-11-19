Left Menu

Life Sentence for Former Chinese Securities Official

Zhu Congjiu, a former senior official at China's securities regulator, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting over 105 million yuan in bribes. His positions included roles at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the Zhejiang provincial government.

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Zhu Congjiu, previously a senior official at China's securities regulatory body, has received a life sentence, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The court found that Zhu accepted more than 105 million yuan, approximately $14.50 million, in bribes from 2002 to 2022 while serving in various prestigious roles, including at the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Zhu is among several former officials from the China Securities Regulatory Commission who have faced scrutiny in recent years amid heightened efforts to curb corruption in the financial sector.

