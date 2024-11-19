Smooth Elections Planned: Pune Authorities Gear Up for November 20 Vote
Authorities in Pune are meticulously preparing for the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. With 88,49,590 registered voters in 21 constituencies, the district aims for smooth operations with 8,462 polling stations, 100% webcasting, and enhanced coordination. Over 1,200 police officers will ensure security alongside other personnel.
Pune authorities are putting extensive plans in place to facilitate the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20, said officials. The district, which covers 21 constituencies, has made arrangements to accommodate the 88,49,590 registered voters.
Officials have organized 8,462 polling stations, each equipped for seamless operations. "This time, we will have 100% webcasting coverage at polling stations," stated Pune district collector Suhas Divase. The election setup includes web cameras at more than 6,000 locations to coordinate voter management efficiently. Creche facilities at over 1,500 stations and mobile phone bans have been announced to enhance the voting experience.
Ensuring safety, more than 1,200 police officers will be deployed across the district. Assistance will come from Home Guard members, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. The authorities urge citizens to vote in large numbers during the upcoming election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
