Left Menu

Smooth Elections Planned: Pune Authorities Gear Up for November 20 Vote

Authorities in Pune are meticulously preparing for the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. With 88,49,590 registered voters in 21 constituencies, the district aims for smooth operations with 8,462 polling stations, 100% webcasting, and enhanced coordination. Over 1,200 police officers will ensure security alongside other personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:56 IST
Smooth Elections Planned: Pune Authorities Gear Up for November 20 Vote
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Pune authorities are putting extensive plans in place to facilitate the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20, said officials. The district, which covers 21 constituencies, has made arrangements to accommodate the 88,49,590 registered voters.

Officials have organized 8,462 polling stations, each equipped for seamless operations. "This time, we will have 100% webcasting coverage at polling stations," stated Pune district collector Suhas Divase. The election setup includes web cameras at more than 6,000 locations to coordinate voter management efficiently. Creche facilities at over 1,500 stations and mobile phone bans have been announced to enhance the voting experience.

Ensuring safety, more than 1,200 police officers will be deployed across the district. Assistance will come from Home Guard members, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers. The authorities urge citizens to vote in large numbers during the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024