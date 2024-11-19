Britain's Sanctions Target Russian Youth Indoctrination
Britain has sanctioned 10 Russian officials and youth organisations involved in indoctrinating Ukrainian children, marking 1,000 days since the war began. Over 19,500 children were forcibly transferred. Sanctions target the Yunarmia organisation central to this effort. The Russian embassy did not comment immediately.
The United Kingdom has escalated its response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine by imposing sanctions on 10 Russian officials and youth organisations. These entities stand accused of participating in efforts to indoctrinate Ukrainian children forcibly transferred to Russia.
This move coincides with the marking of 1,000 days since the war's inception, during which more than 19,500 children have reportedly been deported from Ukraine. The sanctions specifically target the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement, known as Yunarmia, identified as a key player in these activities.
The statement underscores the scale of human rights abuses perpetrated by Russian authorities. The Russian embassy in London has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding these latest measures.
