Karnataka Legislature to Convene in Belagavi for Winter Session

The Karnataka Legislature's winter session is set for December 9-20 in Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued a summon for the assembly and council to convene. Belagavi has hosted sessions annually since 2006 due to disputed claims by Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:38 IST
The Karnataka Legislature will hold its winter session from December 9 to 20 at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. This session comes following an order from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued on Tuesday, calling for both the Legislative Assembly and Council to meet.

Belagavi, situated on the border with Maharashtra, has been the venue for the legislature sessions annually since 2006. The decision to hold the sessions here stems from historical disputes and efforts to emphasize Belagavi's integral status within Karnataka.

The Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modeled after the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, serves as a symbolic assertion of Karnataka's claim, amid Maharashtra's continuous territorial claims over Belagavi and its surroundings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

