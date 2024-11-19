Karnataka Legislature to Convene in Belagavi for Winter Session
The Karnataka Legislature's winter session is set for December 9-20 in Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued a summon for the assembly and council to convene. Belagavi has hosted sessions annually since 2006 due to disputed claims by Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Legislature will hold its winter session from December 9 to 20 at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. This session comes following an order from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued on Tuesday, calling for both the Legislative Assembly and Council to meet.
Belagavi, situated on the border with Maharashtra, has been the venue for the legislature sessions annually since 2006. The decision to hold the sessions here stems from historical disputes and efforts to emphasize Belagavi's integral status within Karnataka.
The Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, modeled after the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, serves as a symbolic assertion of Karnataka's claim, amid Maharashtra's continuous territorial claims over Belagavi and its surroundings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Return: Jammu & Kashmir Assembly to Reconvene After Six Years
Abdul Rahim Rather Elected First Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly
My government will make efforts for restoration of statehood, create enabling atmosphere for development: LG Sinha in J-K Assembly.
Veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA Abdul Rahim Rather elected Speaker of J-K Legislative Assembly.
PDP MLA Waheed Para moves resolution in assembly opposing abrogation of Article 370, calls for restoration of special status to J-K.