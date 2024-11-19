Left Menu

31-Year Manhunt Ends: Key Accused in 1993 Deoband Bomb Blasts Arrested

Nazir Ahmed Wani, the main accused in the 1993 Deoband bomb blasts, has been captured after a 31-year manhunt. Arrested in Srinagar by the UP ATS and local police, Wani had evaded law enforcement since his escape shortly after securing bail in 1994. His capture marks a significant breakthrough in the decades-old case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:39 IST
31-Year Manhunt Ends: Key Accused in 1993 Deoband Bomb Blasts Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Nazir Ahmed Wani, the primary accused in the 1993 Deoband bomb blasts, has been apprehended in Srinagar. This arrest culminates a 31-year-long pursuit by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police, ending Wani's prolonged evasion of justice since 1994.

Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain disclosed that Wani, linked to the bomb attacks during communal violence post-Babri Masjid demolition, had been camouflaging his identity to dodge capture. Having been initially arrested and bailed out in 1994, Wani vanished thereafter, prompting judicial authorities to issue a permanent arrest warrant by May 2024.

The ATS labeled Wani a fugitive, attaching a Rs 25,000 reward for his detention. Following his capture in Srinagar, Wani has been presented in court and subsequently jailed, bringing to closure a case that lingered unresolved for over three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024