31-Year Manhunt Ends: Key Accused in 1993 Deoband Bomb Blasts Arrested

In a significant development, Nazir Ahmed Wani, the primary accused in the 1993 Deoband bomb blasts, has been apprehended in Srinagar. This arrest culminates a 31-year-long pursuit by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police, ending Wani's prolonged evasion of justice since 1994.

Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain disclosed that Wani, linked to the bomb attacks during communal violence post-Babri Masjid demolition, had been camouflaging his identity to dodge capture. Having been initially arrested and bailed out in 1994, Wani vanished thereafter, prompting judicial authorities to issue a permanent arrest warrant by May 2024.

The ATS labeled Wani a fugitive, attaching a Rs 25,000 reward for his detention. Following his capture in Srinagar, Wani has been presented in court and subsequently jailed, bringing to closure a case that lingered unresolved for over three decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)