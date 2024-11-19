Argentina Recalls Officers from UN Peacekeeping in Lebanon

Argentina has officially informed the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) about its decision to withdraw three of its officers.

Andrea Tenenti, a spokesperson for UNIFIL, confirmed this action on Tuesday after a newspaper reported on the matter. 'Correct. Argentina has asked its officers to go back,' Tenenti stated.

He did not elaborate on the reasons behind the withdrawal, suggesting inquiries be directed to the Argentine government for more information.

