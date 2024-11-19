Left Menu

Irom Sharmila Urges Modi's Intervention in Manipur Crisis

Rights activist Irom Sharmila calls for Prime Minister Modi's intervention to resolve the escalating crisis in Manipur amid the reimposition of AFSPA. Criticizing the government's approach, Sharmila emphasizes sensitivity and understanding as keys to restoring peace. She advocates for a referendum to gauge public sentiment and urges CM Biren Singh to resign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:18 IST
Irom Sharmila Urges Modi's Intervention in Manipur Crisis
Irom Sharmila
  • Country:
  • India

In the violence-stricken state of Manipur, activist Irom Sharmila has emphasized the urgent need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct involvement to resolve the ongoing crisis. Sharmila, a staunch opponent of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, warns that its recent reimposition could further escalate unrest.

Sharmila urges Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to resign, holding him accountable for the failure to restore peace. She proposes a referendum to understand citizens' aspirations and forge a path to peace, urging the central government to acknowledge the cultural values of northeastern ethnic groups.

With over 200 lives lost since May, Sharmila's call to action highlights the necessity for decisive steps. Criticizing AFSPA as outdated, she questions the disparity in handling law and order issues nationwide, advocating for a shift from colonial-era policies to solutions that embrace India's diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024