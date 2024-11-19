Irom Sharmila Urges Modi's Intervention in Manipur Crisis
Rights activist Irom Sharmila calls for Prime Minister Modi's intervention to resolve the escalating crisis in Manipur amid the reimposition of AFSPA. Criticizing the government's approach, Sharmila emphasizes sensitivity and understanding as keys to restoring peace. She advocates for a referendum to gauge public sentiment and urges CM Biren Singh to resign.
- Country:
- India
In the violence-stricken state of Manipur, activist Irom Sharmila has emphasized the urgent need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct involvement to resolve the ongoing crisis. Sharmila, a staunch opponent of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, warns that its recent reimposition could further escalate unrest.
Sharmila urges Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to resign, holding him accountable for the failure to restore peace. She proposes a referendum to understand citizens' aspirations and forge a path to peace, urging the central government to acknowledge the cultural values of northeastern ethnic groups.
With over 200 lives lost since May, Sharmila's call to action highlights the necessity for decisive steps. Criticizing AFSPA as outdated, she questions the disparity in handling law and order issues nationwide, advocating for a shift from colonial-era policies to solutions that embrace India's diversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Highlights India's Commitment to Human Rights
15 Nations Unite at UN to Highlight Tibetan Human Rights Injustice
Baloch Protest Camp Torched: Human Rights Violations Under Spotlight
UN Experts Call for Urgent Action to Stop Illicit Financing of Mercenaries, Citing Human Rights Violations and Links to Global Crime
UNHRC Urges Human Rights Reforms in Pakistan Amid Rising Concerns