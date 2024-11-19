Heroic Rescue: Woman Saved from Shakti Nagar Fire

An elderly, wheelchair-bound woman was dramatically rescued from a blazing building in North Delhi's Shakti Nagar area, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident, captured in a video that went viral, showcases the swift response of the Delhi Police after a fire broke out on the premises, suspected to be due to a short circuit.

The fire, fueled by chemicals and furniture, spread rapidly, trapping the 76-year-old woman on the building's terrace. Brave officers battled through smoke to save her, earning gratitude for their courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)