Heroic Rescue: Woman Saved from Shakti Nagar Fire

In North Delhi's Shakti Nagar area, a fire erupted, affecting a four-story building. A 76-year-old wheelchair-bound woman was trapped on the terrace and rescued by police. The blaze began on the ground floor and spread rapidly, likely due to a short circuit and flammable materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:23 IST
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly, wheelchair-bound woman was dramatically rescued from a blazing building in North Delhi's Shakti Nagar area, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident, captured in a video that went viral, showcases the swift response of the Delhi Police after a fire broke out on the premises, suspected to be due to a short circuit.

The fire, fueled by chemicals and furniture, spread rapidly, trapping the 76-year-old woman on the building's terrace. Brave officers battled through smoke to save her, earning gratitude for their courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

