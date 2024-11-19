Baltic Cable Severance Sparks Concerns Over Hybrid Threats
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expresses concern over the cutting of two undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic. She associates these incidents with hybrid threats and cyber attacks originating from Russia, stressing the importance of European unity in facing these challenges.
Concerns over hybrid threats have been heightened following the severing of two undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock indicated that these occurrences are likely linked to ongoing tensions with Russia.
Baerbock detailed incidents of cyber attacks and disruption of critical infrastructure, including explosive parcels on planes and the cutting of a data cable between Finland, Germany, and Sweden. She argued that these events cannot be mere coincidences.
In response to these challenges, Baerbock emphasized the necessity of European unity in addressing and mitigating the hybrid threats posed by external actors.
