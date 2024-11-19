Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining: ED Arrests Two in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two individuals in connection with a money laundering case related to illegal mining. The arrests occurred in Himachal Pradesh and are linked to an FIR by Uttar Pradesh Police. Political accusations have surfaced in response to the arrests.

Updated: 19-11-2024 17:19 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has taken decisive action, arresting two individuals allegedly involved in a money laundering scheme tied to illegal mining activities, officials reported Tuesday.

The arrests, made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), occurred late Monday night in Himachal Pradesh, targeting individuals identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman, linked to an FIR by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Former state industry minister and BJP leader Bikram Singh accused that associates of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are implicated. Sukhu countered, urging restraint from making unfounded statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

