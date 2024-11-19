Kyiv Launches Strategic Strike Using U.S. ATACMS Missiles

Kyiv announced on Tuesday that it successfully targeted a Russian arsenal near the town of Karachev in Bryansk region, roughly 70 miles from Ukraine, using advanced weaponry. This strike is reportedly Ukraine's first use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, according to various Ukrainian media outlets. However, as of now, there has been no formal confirmation from Ukrainian officials regarding the specific weapon employed.

Over the weekend, Reuters and other news organizations reported that the U.S. had granted permission for Kyiv to conduct strikes deeper into Russian territory using these long-range missiles. Sources indicated that these operations were set to commence soon. Ukrainian news outlets, including Forbes Ukraine and RBC Ukraine, quoted anonymous sources as confirming the utilization of ATACMS for the recent strike at Karachev.

In response, Russia's defense ministry stated that its forces had intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region following the attack, including the destruction of several ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine. Ukrainian military sources claimed secondary explosions occurred following their strike, emphasizing continued efforts to dismantle Russian ammunition depots to counter ongoing aggression.

