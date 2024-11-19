Left Menu

Kyiv Launches Strategic Strike Using U.S. ATACMS Missiles

Kyiv reportedly executed a strategic strike on a Russian arsenal in Bryansk region using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. Although official confirmation is pending, the strike follows U.S. approval for Ukraine to utilize these long-range weapons against Russian targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:28 IST
Kyiv Launches Strategic Strike Using U.S. ATACMS Missiles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kyiv announced on Tuesday that it successfully targeted a Russian arsenal near the town of Karachev in Bryansk region, roughly 70 miles from Ukraine, using advanced weaponry. This strike is reportedly Ukraine's first use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, according to various Ukrainian media outlets. However, as of now, there has been no formal confirmation from Ukrainian officials regarding the specific weapon employed.

Over the weekend, Reuters and other news organizations reported that the U.S. had granted permission for Kyiv to conduct strikes deeper into Russian territory using these long-range missiles. Sources indicated that these operations were set to commence soon. Ukrainian news outlets, including Forbes Ukraine and RBC Ukraine, quoted anonymous sources as confirming the utilization of ATACMS for the recent strike at Karachev.

In response, Russia's defense ministry stated that its forces had intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk region following the attack, including the destruction of several ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine. Ukrainian military sources claimed secondary explosions occurred following their strike, emphasizing continued efforts to dismantle Russian ammunition depots to counter ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024