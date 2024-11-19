British Farmers Rally Against Inheritance Tax Hike
British farmers gathered at Parliament to protest a new inheritance tax policy set to impact struggling family farms. This change eliminates a tax break on agricultural properties, potentially affecting more than 60% of working farms. Farmers argue this will harm British food security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:41 IST
- United Kingdom
Hundreds of British farmers protested a rise in inheritance tax outside Parliament on Tuesday, expressing frustration at policy changes they say threaten family-run farms.
The protest featured children on toy tractors leading the march and speeches from notable figures, including celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson.
Farmers argue the tax change comes at a time of economic instability and climate challenges, risking the future of British food security and agriculture.
