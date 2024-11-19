Left Menu

British Farmers Rally Against Inheritance Tax Hike

British farmers gathered at Parliament to protest a new inheritance tax policy set to impact struggling family farms. This change eliminates a tax break on agricultural properties, potentially affecting more than 60% of working farms. Farmers argue this will harm British food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:41 IST
British Farmers Rally Against Inheritance Tax Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hundreds of British farmers protested a rise in inheritance tax outside Parliament on Tuesday, expressing frustration at policy changes they say threaten family-run farms.

The protest featured children on toy tractors leading the march and speeches from notable figures, including celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson.

Farmers argue the tax change comes at a time of economic instability and climate challenges, risking the future of British food security and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

