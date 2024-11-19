Supreme Court Addresses Bail Accessibility Through E-Prison Module
The Supreme Court highlighted issues regarding prisoners unable to secure bail due to inability to furnish sureties despite court approval. Justices suggested leveraging the e-prison module for tracking such cases. The court is expanding its inquiry within a 2021 bail policy case, aiming for broader transparency and policy access.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday raised concerns about prisoners unable to secure bail due to the inability to furnish sureties, despite being granted bail by the courts. Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned how the e-prison module, a comprehensive jail management system, could help identify such cases.
The bench addressed the issue during a hearing on a suo motu case titled 'Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail.' The top court identified a connection between the e-prison module and the problem, urging parties to explore this link further.
Additionally, the court continued its emphasis on transparency in remission policies, directing states to make policy information available to prisoners and ensure communication of rejection orders promptly. The case hearing is set to resume next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
