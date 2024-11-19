Ukraine's Overnight Missile Assault on Russian Bryansk Region

In a bold move overnight, Ukraine targeted the Russian Bryansk region with six U.S.-made ATACMS long-range missiles, according to reports from Russian news agencies citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Impressively, the country's air defence systems intercepted five of these potentially destructive missiles, mitigating much of the potential impact.

Although debris from one missile fell on a military installation, triggering a fire, the ministry confirmed that there were no casualties or substantial damage reported from the attack.

