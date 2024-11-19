Ukraine's Overnight Missile Assault on Russian Bryansk Region
Ukraine launched an overnight attack on Russia's Bryansk region using six U.S.-made ATACMS long-range missiles. Five missiles were intercepted, with debris from one causing a fire at a military facility. The Russian Defence Ministry reported no casualties or significant damage.
In a bold move overnight, Ukraine targeted the Russian Bryansk region with six U.S.-made ATACMS long-range missiles, according to reports from Russian news agencies citing the Russian Defence Ministry.
Impressively, the country's air defence systems intercepted five of these potentially destructive missiles, mitigating much of the potential impact.
Although debris from one missile fell on a military installation, triggering a fire, the ministry confirmed that there were no casualties or substantial damage reported from the attack.
