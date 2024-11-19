Left Menu

Ukraine's Overnight Missile Assault on Russian Bryansk Region

Ukraine launched an overnight attack on Russia's Bryansk region using six U.S.-made ATACMS long-range missiles. Five missiles were intercepted, with debris from one causing a fire at a military facility. The Russian Defence Ministry reported no casualties or significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:45 IST
Ukraine's Overnight Missile Assault on Russian Bryansk Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bold move overnight, Ukraine targeted the Russian Bryansk region with six U.S.-made ATACMS long-range missiles, according to reports from Russian news agencies citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Impressively, the country's air defence systems intercepted five of these potentially destructive missiles, mitigating much of the potential impact.

Although debris from one missile fell on a military installation, triggering a fire, the ministry confirmed that there were no casualties or substantial damage reported from the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024