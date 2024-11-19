Lok Sabha Speaker Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducted a detailed review of the Parliament House complex to ensure all arrangements are ready for the upcoming Winter session. Key events like Samvidhan Diwas and the anniversary of BR Ambedkar's death will occur. Security arrangements were also scrutinized for smooth session proceedings.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected the Parliament House complex on Tuesday, ahead of the Winter session starting November 25. The review included the Lok Sabha chamber, lobbies, and media facilities, ensuring preparations for key events like Samvidhan Diwas on November 26 and B R Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6.
Birla emphasized the need for impeccable arrangements to ensure smooth session proceedings, directing staff to facilitate an uninterrupted workflow. The session will also mark the anniversary of the Parliament attack on December 13, with significant events planned.
Security measures were reviewed to balance MP access with stringent safety protocols. The Winter session will run until December 20, prioritizing both accessibility and security within the complex as mandated by the Speaker.
