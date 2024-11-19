Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducted a detailed review of the Parliament House complex to ensure all arrangements are ready for the upcoming Winter session. Key events like Samvidhan Diwas and the anniversary of BR Ambedkar's death will occur. Security arrangements were also scrutinized for smooth session proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:04 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected the Parliament House complex on Tuesday, ahead of the Winter session starting November 25. The review included the Lok Sabha chamber, lobbies, and media facilities, ensuring preparations for key events like Samvidhan Diwas on November 26 and B R Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6.

Birla emphasized the need for impeccable arrangements to ensure smooth session proceedings, directing staff to facilitate an uninterrupted workflow. The session will also mark the anniversary of the Parliament attack on December 13, with significant events planned.

Security measures were reviewed to balance MP access with stringent safety protocols. The Winter session will run until December 20, prioritizing both accessibility and security within the complex as mandated by the Speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024