Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Hojai District Murder

A Hojai district court has sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for murdering a man and injuring his wife in Assam 13 years ago. The crime stemmed from a land dispute. Each convict has also been fined Rs 25,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal verdict, a local court in Assam's Hojai district has sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for a brutal crime committed 13 years ago. The crime involved the murder of a man and causing severe injuries to his wife.

Presiding Judge Satya Nath Sarma delivered the judgment on Monday, outlining the details of the heinous act that took place on November 14, 2011, at Oksekbori village in Kaki Police Station jurisdiction. The prosecution established that the convicted men forcibly entered the victim's residence, leading to the violent confrontation over a land dispute.

In addition to the life sentences, the court has mandated each of the offenders to pay a fine of Rs 25,000, underscoring the severity and consequences of their criminal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

