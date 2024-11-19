Language Imposition Sparks Controversy at LIC
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India faced backlash for displaying its website primarily in Hindi, prompting criticism from Tamil Nadu leaders including Chief Minister M K Stalin. The LIC attributed this to a technical glitch and has since corrected the issue, ensuring language accessibility.
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India came under severe scrutiny after its website displayed content primarily in Hindi, drawing ire from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political leaders.
Blamed initially on a 'technical problem,' the LIC's website was not allowing users to shuffle the language page, leading to accusations of Hindi imposition. The corporation has since resolved the issue, offering navigation in both English and Hindi.
The controversy has sparked discussions on language accessibility, emphasizing the importance of reflecting India's diverse linguistic landscape in national platforms, as demanded by Tamil Nadu leaders, urging respect and inclusivity for all languages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
