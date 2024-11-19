Left Menu

Language Imposition Sparks Controversy at LIC

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India faced backlash for displaying its website primarily in Hindi, prompting criticism from Tamil Nadu leaders including Chief Minister M K Stalin. The LIC attributed this to a technical glitch and has since corrected the issue, ensuring language accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:09 IST
Language Imposition Sparks Controversy at LIC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India came under severe scrutiny after its website displayed content primarily in Hindi, drawing ire from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political leaders.

Blamed initially on a 'technical problem,' the LIC's website was not allowing users to shuffle the language page, leading to accusations of Hindi imposition. The corporation has since resolved the issue, offering navigation in both English and Hindi.

The controversy has sparked discussions on language accessibility, emphasizing the importance of reflecting India's diverse linguistic landscape in national platforms, as demanded by Tamil Nadu leaders, urging respect and inclusivity for all languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024