Hope for Peace: U.S. Envoy Nears Israel-Hezbollah War Resolution

A United States envoy hinted at a potential resolution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict following discussions in Lebanon on Tuesday, but hopes did not mirror the acute distress in the Gaza Strip. There, armed men looted nearly 100 aid trucks, worsening an existing severe food crisis.

The Biden administration's Amos Hochstein reported constructive talks with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, stressing progress toward militants and Israeli forces withdrawing from a U.N.-reinforced buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile in Gaza, the looting incident spiked food prices as armed men stole contents from 98 aid trucks. Both parties have yet to conclude an agreement to halt the conflicts in both Lebanon and Gaza.

