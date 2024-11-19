Left Menu

Hope for Peace: U.S. Envoy Nears Israel-Hezbollah War Resolution

A U.S. envoy hinted at a possible end to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict after positive talks in Lebanon. Despite this hopeful outlook, turmoil persists in Gaza, where stolen aid exacerbates a dire food crisis. In Washington, attempts to mediate cease-fires in the region continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:15 IST
Hope for Peace: U.S. Envoy Nears Israel-Hezbollah War Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A United States envoy hinted at a potential resolution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict following discussions in Lebanon on Tuesday, but hopes did not mirror the acute distress in the Gaza Strip. There, armed men looted nearly 100 aid trucks, worsening an existing severe food crisis.

The Biden administration's Amos Hochstein reported constructive talks with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, stressing progress toward militants and Israeli forces withdrawing from a U.N.-reinforced buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile in Gaza, the looting incident spiked food prices as armed men stole contents from 98 aid trucks. Both parties have yet to conclude an agreement to halt the conflicts in both Lebanon and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024