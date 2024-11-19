Hope for Peace: U.S. Envoy Nears Israel-Hezbollah War Resolution
A U.S. envoy hinted at a possible end to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict after positive talks in Lebanon. Despite this hopeful outlook, turmoil persists in Gaza, where stolen aid exacerbates a dire food crisis. In Washington, attempts to mediate cease-fires in the region continue.
A United States envoy hinted at a potential resolution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict following discussions in Lebanon on Tuesday, but hopes did not mirror the acute distress in the Gaza Strip. There, armed men looted nearly 100 aid trucks, worsening an existing severe food crisis.
The Biden administration's Amos Hochstein reported constructive talks with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, stressing progress toward militants and Israeli forces withdrawing from a U.N.-reinforced buffer zone in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile in Gaza, the looting incident spiked food prices as armed men stole contents from 98 aid trucks. Both parties have yet to conclude an agreement to halt the conflicts in both Lebanon and Gaza.
