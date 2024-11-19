Supreme Court Questions Delimitation Delay in Northeast India: A Legal Mandate Ignored?

The Supreme Court has raised significant concerns over the prolonged delay in the delimitation process across several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam. Despite a 2020 presidential order intended to expedite this, progress in these regions has lagged. The court stressed that a rescinded presidential notification should have been sufficient to begin the process.

While the Additional Solicitor General addressed ongoing consultations for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, he cited current violence in Manipur as a barrier. Nevertheless, the court directed attention to the statutory requirement to proceed, highlighting completed delimitation in Assam due to specific government directives issued earlier.

The petition, filed by the Delimitation Demand Committee, accuses the government of selectively enforcing delimitation, contravening the constitutional right to equality. The Supreme Court emphasized the need for clear government guidance, expressing urgency for the exercise mandated by both legal and constitutional grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)