China and Pakistan Join Forces in Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise

China's PLA is sending troops to Pakistan for a joint counter-terrorism exercise, Warrior-VIII, driven by increasing militant threats against Chinese nationals in CPEC projects. This strategic collaboration underscores China's commitment to securing its interests despite challenges, and Pakistan's complex political stance against foreign military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:24 IST
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is set to dispatch troops to Pakistan for a collaborative anti-terrorism exercise, amid rising security concerns for Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This initiative reflects Beijing's growing apprehension about recurring militant attacks, highlighting the strategic nature of China-Pakistan relations.

Scheduled between late November and mid-December, the 'Warrior-VIII' exercise aims to bolster joint counter-terrorism efforts. The exercise will involve comprehensive multi-level training, including live troop drills, signifying a concerted effort from both nations to address security challenges, especially in regions like Balochistan.

The collaboration, the eighth of its kind between these allied nations, comes amid reports of intensified militant activities by groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). China's continued support highlights its focus on maintaining the safety of its citizens and strategic interests abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

