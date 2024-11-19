Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed concerns over the use of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles by Ukraine in the Bryansk region, indicating a possible escalation in the ongoing conflict. Lavrov's comments, made during a press briefing in Rio de Janeiro, suggest that Western nations are provoking tensions.

Lavrov highlighted the complexity involved in operating these advanced missiles without American support, echoing President Vladimir Putin's earlier statements about the direct involvement required from NATO countries for such operations. The use of these missiles heightens the stakes in the Ukraine conflict, marking a significant moment of crisis.

As tensions mount, Lavrov hopes Moscow's revised nuclear doctrine—which lowers the threshold for nuclear strike consideration—will be scrutinized closely by global leaders, underlining the critical nature of the evolving military strategies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)