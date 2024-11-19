Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks Response in Satyendar Jain Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court requested the Enforcement Directorate's response regarding AAP leader Satyendar Jain's plea to delay arguments on framing charges in a money laundering case. Jain argues the investigation isn't finished. On December 10, further hearings will occur, although the trial court proceedings weren't postponed.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called for the Enforcement Directorate's stance on a plea from AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who seeks to delay arguments on the framing of charges in a high-profile money laundering case. Jain contends the investigation has not reached a conclusion.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the central agency, directing a response while denying any stay on the current trial court proceedings. A hearing is scheduled for December 10, where more developments are anticipated.

Jain, arrested in May 2022 and later granted bail, is accused of laundering money through companies linked to him. He disputes a trial court's earlier ruling that declined to defer argument proceedings, arguing that complete investigation results are crucial for a fair trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

