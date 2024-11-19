'Cash-for-Votes Scandal: BJP Leaders in Hot Water Before Maharashtra Polls'

The political landscape in Maharashtra was set ablaze just a day before assembly elections as Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP's Vinod Tawde of distributing Rs five crore to woo voters. Viral videos capturing the alleged incident intensified the controversy, leading to legal actions as political parties sparred.

Amidst the chaos, the police registered two FIRs against Tawde for promoting unlawful electoral practices. Accusations from BVA members further claimed cash, diaries, and laptops linked to the scheme were recovered, casting a spotlight on possible election misconduct. Tawde, however, vehemently denied the accusations, calling for a probe by the Election Commission.

As the incident unfolded, competing claims arose, with opposition party leaders calling for thorough investigations. Allegations of 'cash-for-votes' against the BJP, dubbed 'note jihad,' circulated, with political heavyweights like Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole demanding rigorous action against electoral malpractice.

