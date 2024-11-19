'Cash-for-Votes Scandal: BJP Leaders in Hot Water Before Maharashtra Polls'
The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accused BJP leader Vinod Tawde of distributing cash to influence voters ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. Viral videos led to police action and FIRs, despite Tawde's denial and request for a probe. Political tensions escalated as parties clashed over alleged voter manipulation.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Maharashtra was set ablaze just a day before assembly elections as Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP's Vinod Tawde of distributing Rs five crore to woo voters. Viral videos capturing the alleged incident intensified the controversy, leading to legal actions as political parties sparred.
Amidst the chaos, the police registered two FIRs against Tawde for promoting unlawful electoral practices. Accusations from BVA members further claimed cash, diaries, and laptops linked to the scheme were recovered, casting a spotlight on possible election misconduct. Tawde, however, vehemently denied the accusations, calling for a probe by the Election Commission.
As the incident unfolded, competing claims arose, with opposition party leaders calling for thorough investigations. Allegations of 'cash-for-votes' against the BJP, dubbed 'note jihad,' circulated, with political heavyweights like Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole demanding rigorous action against electoral malpractice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Debris Ignites Park Fires
Tragic Temple Fireworks Incident Raises Death Toll
Abdul Rahim Rather Elected First Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly
SC: Some strict action, such as sealing of premises, needed against those violating firecrackers ban in Delhi.
SC asks Delhi govt and police commissioner to respond in a week on steps taken to implement firecrackers ban.