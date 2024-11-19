ANI Suits Up: Legal Battle Against OpenAI
Indian news agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing it of using its content to train ChatGPT without permission. The legal battle marks another challenge for OpenAI, facing similar lawsuits globally. ANI alleges fabricated news and unfair competition, seeking legal redress in New Delhi courts.
In a dramatic courtroom clash, Indian news agency ANI has initiated legal proceedings against Silicon Valley giant OpenAI, accusing the AI firm of unauthorized use of its published content to train ChatGPT. This development adds to the mounting legal challenges OpenAI faces worldwide, including notable lawsuits in the U.S.
In response to the claims, ANI asserts that proprietary content has been exploited without permission, causing fabricated news attribution and raising concerns over unfair competition. The matter was addressed during a preliminary hearing at a New Delhi High Court, where ANI's grievances prompted a demand for OpenAI's detailed response.
OpenAI, defending its practices, cites adherence to 'fair use' principles while acknowledging existing partnerships with media outlets globally. The ongoing case highlights crucial intersections of AI innovation and copyright law with the next court hearing slated for January 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ANI
- OpenAI
- lawsuit
- ChatGPT
- copyright
- Delhi court
- fair use
- media rights
- legal battle
- AI training
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Extends Custody of AAP MLA in Waqf Board Case
Believe Under Fire: UMG's $500 Million Copyright Lawsuit Unveiled
Believe Faces $500 Million Copyright Lawsuit from Universal Music Group
Delhi Court Discharges Rape Accused Amid Evidence Contradictions
Music Showdown: Believe vs. Universal in $500M Copyright Battle