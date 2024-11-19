Left Menu

UP Jal Nigam Requests Exemption from Pollution Charges

The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has requested the National Green Tribunal not to prosecute it for discharging untreated sewage into the Yamuna River. The corporation claims it is not financially independent and relies on the state government for funding, limiting its role to executing projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:52 IST
UP Jal Nigam Requests Exemption from Pollution Charges
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has appealed to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to refrain from prosecuting it over the discharge of untreated sewage into the Yamuna River. In response to a show-cause notice, the corporation argued that it lacks financial independence and is reliant on state government funding for its operations.

This development comes as the NGT examined the pollution levels in east Delhi's Shahdara stormwater drain and discovered significant volumes of untreated sewage entering the river. In September, the tribunal had demanded explanations from the managing director and other officials of the UP Jal Nigam, questioning their compliance with statutory sewerage responsibilities.

In its reply submitted on November 18, the corporation expressed its inability to independently finance any projects, being entirely dependent on state funds. The response asserted that while the UP Jal Nigam is responsible for project preparation and execution according to government guidelines, it should not be held financially accountable for the activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024