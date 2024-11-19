UP Jal Nigam Requests Exemption from Pollution Charges

The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has appealed to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to refrain from prosecuting it over the discharge of untreated sewage into the Yamuna River. In response to a show-cause notice, the corporation argued that it lacks financial independence and is reliant on state government funding for its operations.

This development comes as the NGT examined the pollution levels in east Delhi's Shahdara stormwater drain and discovered significant volumes of untreated sewage entering the river. In September, the tribunal had demanded explanations from the managing director and other officials of the UP Jal Nigam, questioning their compliance with statutory sewerage responsibilities.

In its reply submitted on November 18, the corporation expressed its inability to independently finance any projects, being entirely dependent on state funds. The response asserted that while the UP Jal Nigam is responsible for project preparation and execution according to government guidelines, it should not be held financially accountable for the activities.

