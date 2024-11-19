Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Political Clash Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh

A social media video showing women being beaten over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh has led to arrests and political accusations. The BJP targeted Congress, claiming one attacker was a Congress office-bearer. Congress retaliated, stating it was not party-related, stressing rising crimes against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:10 IST
A video circulating on social media has captured a violent confrontation over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, leading to the arrest of six individuals by police on Tuesday.

The video's release prompted the ruling BJP to accuse Congress of involvement, alleging that one of the attackers holds a position within the party. Congress swiftly responded, denying any political implications and demanding justice for those involved in the crime.

The confrontation arose from a land dispute in Karonda village, where Gajendra Thakur and his associates clashed with a rival group, leading to injuries and police intervention. BJP and Congress continue to trade accusations, as the incident underscores broader concerns about law and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

