Urgent Measures Called as Electric Wire Traps Lead to Elephant Tragedy

The Orissa High Court addressed the accidental deaths of three elephants in Sambalpur due to electric wires set by poachers. State forest officials face suspension and scrutiny over negligence. Legal actions against poachers are ongoing as the next court hearing is set for November 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has taken decisive action following the tragic deaths of three elephants in Sambalpur district. A suo motu PIL has been registered, and the court has issued a notice to the state government, demanding information on measures to prevent such incidents.

According to officials, the elephants, including two full-grown females and a calf, died after contacting live electric wires laid by poachers in the Naktideul range of the Rairakhol forest division on Monday morning. This has raised serious concerns about safety and wildlife protection.

In response, the Odisha government has suspended three forest department officials, citing negligence and a lack of vigilance. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda has expressed that the deaths are attributed to departmental lapses. Meanwhile, two suspected poachers have been detained as searches continue for additional suspects. The case's next hearing is scheduled for November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

