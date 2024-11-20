Left Menu

Biden Ramps Up Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions

The U.S. plans to send $275 million worth of weapons to Ukraine as tensions with Russia escalate. The Biden administration aims to support Ukraine before Trump's presidency. This comes amid rising concerns over nuclear weapon usage as Ukraine employs longer-range missiles to target Russian territories.

Updated: 20-11-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:03 IST
Biden Ramps Up Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions
The Pentagon has announced plans to send Ukraine at least $275 million in new weaponry, according to U.S. officials on Tuesday. This move by the Biden administration aims to bolster Kyiv's defenses against Russia as they brace for President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming tenure.

This arms aid arrives amid growing tension and the potential for escalation, with both Ukraine and Russia eager to secure strategic advantages. Concerns mount over Trump's possible insistence on hastily concluding the war, aligning with his prior pledges.

In a closely timed series of decisions, President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to target Russian lands with longer-range missiles, while President Vladimir Putin has adjusted Russia's nuclear policy's thresholds. Despite reassurances from U.S. officials regarding the improbability of Russia using nuclear arms, Moscow warns of a potential severe reaction following Ukraine's missile deployment into Russian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

