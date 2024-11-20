Biden Ramps Up Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions

The Pentagon has announced plans to send Ukraine at least $275 million in new weaponry, according to U.S. officials on Tuesday. This move by the Biden administration aims to bolster Kyiv's defenses against Russia as they brace for President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming tenure.

This arms aid arrives amid growing tension and the potential for escalation, with both Ukraine and Russia eager to secure strategic advantages. Concerns mount over Trump's possible insistence on hastily concluding the war, aligning with his prior pledges.

In a closely timed series of decisions, President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to target Russian lands with longer-range missiles, while President Vladimir Putin has adjusted Russia's nuclear policy's thresholds. Despite reassurances from U.S. officials regarding the improbability of Russia using nuclear arms, Moscow warns of a potential severe reaction following Ukraine's missile deployment into Russian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)