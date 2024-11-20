Left Menu

Lutnick's Leap: Wall Street Exec Bound for Commerce

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary. Lutnick, a supporter of Trump's vision, will oversee the department's functions, including trade regulations and export controls. His role is integral in addressing the U.S.-China tech conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:21 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Wall Street's Cantor Fitzgerald, as the next commerce secretary. This appointment places Lutnick in a key position to influence the U.S.-China tech rivalry, as he will oversee trade regulations and export controls.

Lutnick is a long-time advocate of Trump's vision to restore U.S. manufacturing jobs and promote cryptocurrency adoption. With its varied responsibilities, the Commerce Department plays a pivotal role in trade and ocean navigation regulation, as well as conducting the national census. However, its control over American export policies has made it a strategic player in the ongoing tech competition with China.

In his role, Lutnick will have direct oversight of the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Despite his limited public discourse on China, he is a strong supporter of imposing tariffs aimed at China. Currently, he co-chairs Trump's transition team and has been a key Wall Street ally, supporting Trump's policies and hosting fundraisers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

