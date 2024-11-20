Trump's New Commerce Secretary Pick: A Wall Street Power Play

In a significant move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will nominate Howard Lutnick, CEO of Wall Street brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald, as commerce secretary. Lutnick is tasked with overseeing a department that plays a pivotal role in the tech tensions between the U.S. and China.

Trump's decision taps into a longstanding alliance with Lutnick, whose support aligns with Trump's ambitions to rejuvenate domestic manufacturing and encourage cryptocurrency adoption. Despite media inquiries, further details about Lutnick's responsibilities remain sparse.

The Commerce Department, which manages diverse duties like trade regulation and the census, is at the forefront of enforcing U.S. export controls to curb China's technological advancements, particularly in semiconductors. This strategy also supports Lutnick's tariff-driven, economic vision against Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)