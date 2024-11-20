Left Menu

Tensions in South China Sea Dominate ASEAN Defense Talks

Defense chiefs from Southeast Asian nations and international representatives are convening in Laos to discuss security challenges amid maritime disputes with China and the upcoming US presidential transition. Key figures like US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are present, with discussions focusing on regional stability, military conduct codes, cybersecurity, and ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 20-11-2024 06:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 06:20 IST
Tensions in South China Sea Dominate ASEAN Defense Talks
  • Country:
  • Laos

Defense leaders from Southeast Asia and other key nations are gathering in the Laotian capital this week, at a critical time for regional security and amid growing maritime tensions with China.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers' meeting in Vientiane sees participation from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who has just concluded strategic talks in Australia. Assurance of continued alliance support is sought, especially in light of President-elect Donald Trump's impending return to office.

Representatives from the US, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and China join the discussions focused on the contentious South China Sea, with overlapping territorial claims from several ASEAN countries against China's assertive stance. Efforts to finalize a conduct code by 2026 persist, amid hurdles over its binding nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024