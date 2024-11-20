Tensions in South China Sea Dominate ASEAN Defense Talks

Defense leaders from Southeast Asia and other key nations are gathering in the Laotian capital this week, at a critical time for regional security and amid growing maritime tensions with China.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers' meeting in Vientiane sees participation from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who has just concluded strategic talks in Australia. Assurance of continued alliance support is sought, especially in light of President-elect Donald Trump's impending return to office.

Representatives from the US, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and China join the discussions focused on the contentious South China Sea, with overlapping territorial claims from several ASEAN countries against China's assertive stance. Efforts to finalize a conduct code by 2026 persist, amid hurdles over its binding nature.

