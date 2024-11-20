Left Menu

Louisville Police Officers Injured in Smoketown Shooting

Two police officers were shot in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday night. Taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, their conditions remain undisclosed. Police presence was significant at the scene, and no further information was released immediately.

Updated: 20-11-2024 08:49 IST
On Tuesday night, a shooting incident in the Smoketown neighborhood of Louisville left two police officers injured, as reported by local authorities.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the officers were swiftly taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. However, details regarding their conditions were not disclosed at the time.

A substantial police presence was maintained at the scene, although further updates have not been provided immediately, leaving many questions unanswered.

