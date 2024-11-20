Daring Gold Heist Leaves Warangal Stunned

A brazen gold heist has shaken the Warangal district of Telangana, with burglars making off with over 19 kg of gold ornaments valued at Rs 13.6 crore from a public sector bank.

In a meticulously planned operation, the criminals broke into the bank's branch in Rayaparthy mandal by cutting open a window using gas cutters and looted gold jewellery weighing around 19.5 kg from the main safe.

Upon discovering the theft on Tuesday, bank officials promptly alerted the police, who found the CCTV system compromised and the digital video recorder missing. In response, four police teams have been mobilized to apprehend the suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)