Karnataka's MUDA Allotment Scandal: Siddaramaiah's Kin on the Radar

Mallikarjuna Swamy, brother-in-law of Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has faced questioning by Lokayukta police over the MUDA site allotment scam. Involved as a prime suspect along with Siddaramaiah and his wife, Swamy presented banking documents to authorities investigating the alleged illicit site allocations in Mysuru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:32 IST
Karnataka's MUDA Allotment Scandal: Siddaramaiah's Kin on the Radar
Mallikarjuna Swamy, brother-in-law of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, appeared before the Lokayukta police in connection with the alleged MUDA site allotment scam.

Swamy arrived at the Lokayukta police office around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, equipped with necessary documents, according to sources.

Investigators sought detailed information related to bank transactions concerning the case, in which Swamy is listed as the third accused. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, are also implicated and have reportedly faced previous questioning regarding the controversial distribution of 14 upscale sites in Mysuru to Parvathi, as per a complaint filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna.

